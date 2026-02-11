Ethiopian Foreign Minister Urges Renewed Push to Deliver Agenda 2063

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timotheos has called on African countries to redouble efforts to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063.

Addressing the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, Gedion said progress toward economic independence and integration is encouraging, but insufficient.

"We are still very far from the Africa we want; hence, we need to redouble our efforts," he told ministers and senior officials gathered at the AU headquarter.

The Minister acknowledged advances recorded over the past year, particularly in strengthening regional integration.

He noted that the Continental Free Trade Area is no longer an abstract ambition but an operational framework reshaping Africa's economic landscape.

"The aspiration for a Continental Free Trade Area has now turned into a living reality, and its implementation is accelerating on multiple fronts," he said.

Gedion stressed that economic gains must be reinforced by a cohesive diplomatic stance.

Referring to the recent G20 summit in Pretoria, he underlined the need for Africa to assert its voice in global decision making.

"No global platform can be considered credible or effective without Africa having its rightful role in shaping and influencing international decisions," he stated.

Turning to the global political climate, the Minister warned that weakening multilateral cooperation has intensified competition over Africa's strategic resources and trade routes. He said the continent continues to face external pressures rooted in extractive interests rather than equitable partnership.

The Minister provided a sobering assessment of the evolving geopolitical landscape, warning that the erosion of global cooperation has turned the continent into a theater of fierce competition over resources and logistics routes.

He cautioned that many external actors still view Africa as a site for extraction rather than a partner for development.

"Unfortunately, a mentality of domination, extraction, and exploitation still colors the prism through which many external actors view our continent," he observed.

"African unity must be genuine, and the African Union must be strong if we are to defend our continent from predatory moves that may come from all corners."

To secure the "Africa We Want," Gedion insisted that the continent must move beyond merely seeking the goodwill of others.

Instead, he argued that Africa's true strength emanates from unity that demands fair global partnerships and financial reforms, including debt relief and climate financing grounded in equity.

Looking ahead to Ethiopia's role as host of COP32, the Minister linked the global discourse on climate justice to the vital importance of Africa's natural resources.

He called for a management style for the continent's major water bodies, including the Nile, Congo, and Zambezi, that is rooted in indigenous wisdom.

"Our approach toward these resources should be guided by the principle of Ubuntu, taking into account the needs, situations, and aspirations of all concerned," he remarked, urging a collective effort to rejuvenate the ecology of the continent.

He underscored that the coming years must be defined by a steadfast adherence to "African ownership of African solutions."

He concluded by calling for a revitalized commitment to shared objectives to ensure that the Union truly advances the interests of all African citizens.