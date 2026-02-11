Ethiopia Strategic Nation That Helps Foster Cooperation With Other African Nations - Indian Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia holds significant strategic importance in the region across multiple dimensions, including geography, diplomacy, and population, that positions it to foster stronger cooperation with other African nations, Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia Anil Kumar Rai said.

The Ambassador told ENA that Ethiopia is a central player in Africa's diplomatic landscape and a vital gateway to the Horn of Africa, playing a pivotal role in global diplomacy.

"Ethiopia is a major country in Africa and an important player in the global diplomacy. It is the center of African diplomacy; and it is also the gateway to Horn of Africa," he noted.

In addition, the Ethiopian Airlines is the preferred airline in the region with the ambition to explore new markets, further enhancing Ethiopia's connectivity.

"Through Horn of Africa, we can enter into many other parts of this continent. You have Ethiopian Airlines, which is the most preferred airlines in this part of the world. And it is becoming more ambitious, getting into the newer markets."

For the Ambassador, establishing a strong base in Ethiopia offers the potential for expansion into other areas such as the East African Community and the Sahel region.

"We see that if any country can create a strong base in Ethiopia, then there is a potential to expand in other parts, including the East African community and the Sahel region," he stated.

Recalling the longstanding bilateral relations between Ethiopia and India, Ambassador Rai noted that their relationship has been elevated to a strategic partnership, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ethiopia.

The Ambassador finally pointed out that Ethiopia's economic reform, particularly in banking and financial services, is creating attractive investment climate for Indian businesses.

"We view Ethiopia as a stable country with a well-managed governance system, making it a center for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa," he said.