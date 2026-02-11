Uganda: Cabinet Approves Household Support for Northern Uganda

11 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

Uganda's Cabinet, chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, has approved a government plan to support households in Northern Uganda, aiming to restore livelihoods in areas affected by the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency.

Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of ICT and National Guidance, outlined Cabinet discussions and decisions. According to Baryomunsi, the initiative will provide each household in targeted communities with five heifers, each valued at one million shillings, totalling five million shillings per household.

The program seeks to rebuild local economies and improve the quality of life in regions including Acholi, Rango, and Hazel, which suffered extensive social disruption during the LRA conflict.

"The President announced that government will support these communities by providing individual households with resources to restore these areas and grow the population," Baryomunsi said. "This intervention aims to address livelihoods and overall quality of life in Northern Uganda."

In addition to the development initiative, Baryomunsi thanked Ugandans for their participation in the recently concluded elections. He noted that most national and local government elections have been completed, with only the LC I elections pending.

He praised the overwhelming support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, highlighting strong results at the presidential, parliamentary, and local government levels.

"The electoral process has largely concluded, and we appreciate Ugandans for turning out to vote and for supporting the party and candidates of their choice," Baryomunsi said. He added that the Electoral Commission will soon announce the dates for the remaining LC I elections, marking the completion of the current election cycle.

The Cabinet briefing highlighted two key developments: the targeted support for households in Northern Uganda and the conclusion of most elections, underscoring government efforts to promote both development and democratic participation.

