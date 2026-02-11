Uganda: Schools Feel the Strain As First Term Opens Amid Growing School Fees Burden

As the first term of the 2026 academic year begins, the issue of school fees remains a pressing concern for both parents and school administrators across Uganda.

Families are struggling to raise tuition amid rising living costs, while schools report accumulating millions of shillings in unpaid fees -- a situation that is increasingly affecting operations.

At White Angels Schools, which operates three campuses in Masajja, Bulenga, and a High School section, the new term has begun with what the administration describes as an orientation week rather than immediate formal learning.

"We normally use the first week to receive learners back and help them adjust after the long holiday," said Eric Kikomeko, the Public Relations Officer at the school. "Students don't all return on the same day, so we avoid starting formal lessons immediately to ensure no one misses out."

While this staggered reporting provides flexibility for parents, it also reflects the financial realities many families face at the beginning of term.

In a year when many institutions have revised their fees upward, White Angels Schools says it has maintained the same fee structure as last year.

"We sat down as administration and looked at the economic situation parents are facing," Kikomeko explained. "Although the school has financial needs and development plans, we decided not to increase school fees for 2026."

The decision, however, comes at a cost. Operational expenses -- including food, electricity, water, and staff salaries -- continue to rise. Schools must balance maintaining quality education with the reality that many parents are struggling to pay.

According to Kikomeko, unpaid fees can accumulate into millions of shillings each term, affecting cash flow and the ability to meet immediate operational obligations.

To ease the burden, the school has adopted a flexible payment system rather than demanding full payment upfront.

"We are not a one-time payment school," Kikomeko said. "We request parents to bring at least 50 percent of the school fees at the beginning of the term. This helps us cover essential costs such as food and utilities."

The remaining balance can then be cleared in installments over the course of the term, depending on individual arrangements.

Such flexibility is becoming increasingly common as schools attempt to retain learners while navigating the financial strain caused by delayed payments.

Despite Uganda's Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education policies, parents continue to shoulder significant costs through tuition top-ups, development fees, feeding programs, uniforms, and other school-related expenses.

Education experts warn that the growing gap between household incomes and the cost of schooling risks widening inequality, particularly for low-income families.