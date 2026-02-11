Uganda: Police Reveal Details in Murder of UCU Dean of Students

Pamela Ruth Tumwebaze, Director of Student Affairs at Uganda Christian University (UCU), was strangled by assailant believed to have gained entry into her Mukono home in the early hours of Wednesday, February 11, 2026, when her househelp opened the gate, Police in the metropolitan district of Mukono have said.

The attacker reportedly stole a laptop and the deceased's mobile phone before fleeing, and her body remains at Mukono Namirembe Hospital pending postmortem.

Ms Tumwebaze, who was 46, lived in Ganvu West Cell, Seeta Ward, Goma Division, Mukono District, with her two children - Noah, 13, and Elijah, 10 - and the house-help Sharif Lwantale, 20.

According to the Mukono Police Criminal Investigations Department (CRB 195/2026), the 46-year-old was strangled by an unknown assailant who gained entry into her house around 2am.

Ms Tumwebaze was rushed to Mukono Namirembe Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A team of police officers led by ASP Majidu Alituha, Officer Commanding Mukono Police Station, and the Scenes of Crime Office (SOCO) visited the scene, which has been examined and documented.

Earlier reports said Tumwebaze was last seen alive on Tuesday evening when she returned home around 10pm after addressing students as the keynote speaker during a community worship service at Nkoyoyo Hall, where she spoke about building healthy student relationships.

Ms Tumwebaze's affiliation with UCU spanned more than two decades. She joined the university as an undergraduate in 2000, graduating in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, and went on to serve in multiple academic and administrative roles including Tutorial Assistant, Executive Officer to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Finance and Administration, Head of the Honors College, and most recently, Director of Student Affairs--a position she held for about three months while completing a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication.

Police investigations into the circumstances of her murder are ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward to aid in apprehending the perpetrators.