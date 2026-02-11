South Africa: Dr Bauer Appointed to Serve On Fmd Ministerial Task Team

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has appointed Dr Gary Bauer to formally represent the wildlife sector on the Ministerial Task Team overseeing South Africa's response to the current foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Bauer brings crucial expertise at a time when the intersection between wildlife, livestock and disease control has never been more important.

"The wildlife sector must be fully integrated into our FMD Recovery Plan. Buffaloes are central to the epidemiology of this disease in Southern Africa. Any serious strategy to restore our status must account for that reality," the Minister said on Wednesday.

African buffaloes (Syncerus caffer) are the natural, asymptomatic reservoir hosts of all three Southern African Territories (SAT) serotypes of the FMD virus.

They maintain and transmit the virus and remain the primary source of infection for livestock in Southern Africa.

"Buffalo herds in red-line districts remain persistent carriers, and once a herd is infected, the virus cannot be eradicated from that herd.

"The implications are profound. South Africa has more than 3 200 registered disease-free buffalo farms, supporting tens of thousands of jobs in remote rural areas and contributing billions of rand annually to hunting, tourism, genetic sales and related services. The disease-free buffalo industry is, therefore, highly vulnerable to the current outbreaks," the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Where infection occurs in a certified disease-free herd, current protocols require the complete culling of the herd.

"In large reserves, spanning tens of thousands of hectares, with thousands of buffaloes, this is practically unworkable and poses enormous logistical, environmental and economic challenges.

"Other wildlife species such as warthog and kudu can act as intermediaries, while poor fencing, shared water points and intensive feeding practices increase transmission risk.

"Targeted cattle vaccination around buffalo zones, strict biosecurity, and science-based movement control are, therefore, essential pillars of the national response," the Ministry said.

The Minister's strategy remains clear: South Africa will vaccinate the national herd in a phased, controlled and verifiable manner to regain FMD-free status with vaccination from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

The Ministerial Task Team forms part of the broader triangular structure established to drive recovery - the Department of Agriculture, the Technical and Scientific Task Team and the FMD Industry Coordination Council. This partnership ensures alignment between policy, veterinary science and operational execution.

"The stakes are extremely high. If we do not get this right, the consequences for both livestock and wildlife will be long-lasting. But if we stay disciplined, science-driven and united, we can restore our status and protect the entire value chain," Steenhuisen said.

The task team is currently implementing a decisive, fact-driven blueprint focused on vaccination, regionalisation, traceability, surveillance and market re-entry readiness.

The Ministry said Dr Bauer's appointment strengthens that effort and ensures that the wildlife industry's expertise is fully integrated into South Africa's National Disease Recovery Plan.