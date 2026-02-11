South Africa: Braille Signage Unveiled At Blaauwberg Nature Reserve

Visually impaired visitors will now be able to access and engage with coastal environmental information at the Blaauwberg Nature Reserve in Cape Town, following the unveiling of the first Braille informational beach signage.

"The signage we unveiled today features Braille, raised tactile text, and QR codes that provide audio descriptions and access to additional data and information," Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) Willie Aucamp said on Wednesday.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony, the Minister said the signage is moving from a philosophy of "look and read" to one of "touch, listen, feel and experience."

He announced that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is in the process of revitalising the national coastal signage.

"This revitalization is about more than just fresh paint or new timber. It is about technological integration and, most importantly, it is about inclusivity.

"I want our department to take this project out to all our Harbours. I want to be able to visit Mossel Bay and have all people have access to these spaces," he said.

The department is collaborating with the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) on this project.

"I declare my department is absolutely ready to work with everyone to bring this to everyone. We are currently working on a Collaboration Framework that aligns our legislative mandate for integrated coastal management, to protect the coast, with WESSA's century-long legacy of mobilising citizen action.

"The new content we are introducing is vibrant and engaging. We are telling the story of 'Life on the Edge'. We are inviting the public - sighted and visually impaired alike - to meet the 'Noisy Mother,' the African Black Oystercatcher. We are teaching visitors how the White Sand Mussel ploughs through the wet sand, and how the Three-spot Swimming Crab navigates the turbulent surf.

"That is not only for people who can see or read. These stories create a connection, and connections foster care," Aucamp said.