South Africa: Braille Signage Unveiled At Blaauwberg Nature Reserve

11 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Visually impaired visitors will now be able to access and engage with coastal environmental information at the Blaauwberg Nature Reserve in Cape Town, following the unveiling of the first Braille informational beach signage.

"The signage we unveiled today features Braille, raised tactile text, and QR codes that provide audio descriptions and access to additional data and information," Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) Willie Aucamp said on Wednesday.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony, the Minister said the signage is moving from a philosophy of "look and read" to one of "touch, listen, feel and experience."

He announced that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is in the process of revitalising the national coastal signage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This revitalization is about more than just fresh paint or new timber. It is about technological integration and, most importantly, it is about inclusivity.

"I want our department to take this project out to all our Harbours. I want to be able to visit Mossel Bay and have all people have access to these spaces," he said.

The department is collaborating with the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) on this project.

"I declare my department is absolutely ready to work with everyone to bring this to everyone. We are currently working on a Collaboration Framework that aligns our legislative mandate for integrated coastal management, to protect the coast, with WESSA's century-long legacy of mobilising citizen action.

"The new content we are introducing is vibrant and engaging. We are telling the story of 'Life on the Edge'. We are inviting the public - sighted and visually impaired alike - to meet the 'Noisy Mother,' the African Black Oystercatcher. We are teaching visitors how the White Sand Mussel ploughs through the wet sand, and how the Three-spot Swimming Crab navigates the turbulent surf.

"That is not only for people who can see or read. These stories create a connection, and connections foster care," Aucamp said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.