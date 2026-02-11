South Africa: Operation Shanela II Continues to Lead to Arrests

Operation Shanela II has netted more suspects in the Free State.

This, for various offences, including being in possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs.

During the past weekly planned operations, Visible Policing Unit members in Ficksburg arrested two suspects during a stop-and-search activity, the police said in a statement.

The team pulled over a light green Toyota Corolla in Meqheleng Zone 2, and upon searching the motor vehicle, found four blue plastic wrapped parcels containing dagga weighing at 2.17kg.

"The provincial Anti-Gang Unit operationalised intelligence and apprehended a 32-year-old male from Johannesburg transporting Nyaope with an estimated street value of R200 000 to Ficksburg.

"A 37-year-old foreign national was arrested by the provincial Anti-Gang Unit for being in possession of large quantities of Cat and Chrystal Meth with an estimated street value of R110 000 and 11 presumably stolen cellphones were confiscated," the police said.

Welkom Public Order Policing Unit operators apprehended a 42-year-old female for dealing in Mandrax and Tik in Monyakeng, Wesselsbron.

Two suspects were arrested for being in possession and dealing in drugs in Phuthaditjhaba.

The Welkom Anti-Gang Unit apprehended a 33-year-old male in possession of large quantity of 'rock', also referred to as cocaine, and confiscated cash believed to be proceeds of drugs sale. A second suspect, 34, was arrested at a local shopping complex, and Chrystal Meth as well as Nyaope, were seized by the police.

Another suspect, a 22-year-old drug peddler was found selling various kinds of drugs in the Bloemfontein Central Business District from a supermarket till. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at R150 000 and the suspect was immediately placed under arrest by the provincial Anti-Gang Unit.

The unit operationalised intelligence in Phiritona, Heilbron. During the search, the team seized .38 Special Taurus Revolver, eight presumably stolen cellular telephones and Chrystal Meth with an estimated street value of R100 000. Two suspects aged 18 and 35 were immediately placed under arrest.

A 24-year-old male was arrested by the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit in Hlatseng Village, Qwaqwa. The team conducted a search at the suspect's residence and recovered a 9mm calibre black pistol with an empty magazine.

In another incident, five foreign nationals were arrested in connection with the double murder in Namibia Square, Mangaung by the Provincial Track and Trace team and Parkweg Tactical Response Team in collaboration with various community safety structures. A 9mm calibre black pistol and a magazine loaded with six rounds were seized.

During the execution of planned operational concepts, five handguns were seized. A total weight of 266.54g of Tik, 81g of Nyaope, 10.41g of Cocaine, 12.37kg of dagga, 20.33g of Mandrax powder and 69 Mandrax tablets were confiscated.

The police said multidisciplinary integrated Operation Shanela II policing operations will continue. - SAnews.gov.za