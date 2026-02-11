Kenya: Sifuna Ousted As ODM Secretary General Following NEC Resolutions

11 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from office with immediate effect following a resolution by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The decision was announced in Mombasa on Wednesday in a statement read by Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, who will now serve in an acting capacity until a substantive office holder is elected.

The NEC cited concerns over discipline and leadership conduct within the party, saying it had deliberated extensively on Sifuna's actions before arriving at the decision.

"Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in accordance with the party constitution and applicable laws," Omanyo said .

