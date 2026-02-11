Africa: Global Africa Investment Summit Launched in Dubai to Transform Africa's Investment Landscape

announcement

The Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS), a groundbreaking platform designed to connect Africa’s untapped sovereign assets with global private capital, was officially launched today. Co-founded by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, former president of the African Development Bank Group, and Margery Kraus, founder and executive chair of APCO, the platform is poised to become a catalyst for Africa’s transformation from aid dependency to investment-driven growth.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, co-founder and executive chairman of GAIS, highlighted the significance of this initiative:

“In the years ahead, Africa will need to unlock its vast sovereign assets to empower global economic growth. The Global Africa Investment Summit platform provides the trusted, structured entity needed to connect Africa’s immense potential with global private capital. Through this platform, we are creating the conditions for megadeals that will turn opportunities into bankable investments at scale and drive transformative growth across and beyond the continent.”

Margery Kraus, co-founder and vice chair of GAIS, emphasized the convening power of the summit:

“Africa’s economic landscape is at a pivotal juncture. The Global Africa Investment Summit will serve as the linchpin, connecting governments, investors and private sector entities to create transformative partnerships. It’s an effort that benefits from the knowledge and trust of Dr. Adesina, whose experience in driving economic growth in Africa is unmatched. I am proud to support this initiative as a trusted partner in Africa’s investment journey.”

As Dr. Adesina’s partner in this initiative, APCO is committed to supporting strategic dialogue and catalyzing impactful partnerships that unlock Africa’s full potential. “GAIS represents a bold step forward in reimagining Africa’s economic future,” said Kraus. “Powered by APCO’s global footprint and more than 40 years of experience working at the intersection of business and government, the Global Africa Investment Summit will bring together leaders from across the globe to create a platform where ambition meets action and where investment becomes the catalyst for a new era of prosperity across Africa.”

Unlocking Africa’s Investment Potential

The Global Africa Investment Summit is designed to position Africa as a premier global investment destination by converting public assets into de-risked, investment-ready portfolios. The platform will proactively address barriers that have historically hindered Africa’s access to global private capital, including fragmented markets, high transaction costs and limited transparency.

As the world’s youngest continent, with over 1.3 billion people and 12 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies, Africa is at the center of global economic priorities. The Global Africa Investment Summit is designed to harness Africa’s strategic sectors, from energy and critical minerals to agriculture, digital innovation and health care and attract global private capital to facilitate long-term, sustainable development.

The platform will provide governments, private sector leaders and institutional investors with:

De-risked, investment-ready portfolios : Helping governments structure and promote sovereign assets.

: Helping governments structure and promote sovereign assets. Access to transaction support : Facilitating transparent and efficient matchmaking between African nations and global investors.

: Facilitating transparent and efficient matchmaking between African nations and global investors. Opportunities for collaboration: Encouraging cross-border investments to unlock regional potential.

Speaking at the launch, H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço,president of Angola and chairperson of the African Union said, “Africa is rich in opportunity, but the perception of risk has kept many investors at bay. The Global Africa Investment Summit represents a globally reputable and well-structured bridge that connects Africa with global investors. It is exactly what Africa has been waiting for and what the world needs to unlock Africa’s full potential.”

A New Platform for Africa’s Future

The Global Africa Investment Summit is more than a single event, it is a movement to redefine Africa’s place in the global economy. “This summit is a game changer,” said Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, former president of the African Development Bank Group, “It will attract global capital to unlock value for Africa’s assets and create opportunities for our people.”

The work to prepare assets for investment has already begun. The first summit will officially convene in Luanda, Angola in 2027, with participation from heads of state, global investors, CEOs and development partners.

Voices of Leadership: A Shared Vision for Africa

African heads of state, global leaders and CEOs underscore the urgency and opportunity of this moment for the continent:

H.E. Daniel Chapo, president of Mozambique:

“Africa is no longer asking whether capital will come; we are redesigning how it arrives, where it goes, and how it delivers results. Our continent holds extraordinary sovereign assets, including energy, infrastructure, land, water, minerals and human capital. Yet too many of these assets remain undervalued, poorly structured, and insufficiently leveraged—not for lack of potential, but because they have not been systematically organized, governed and risk-mitigated to meet global investment standards. This is the gap that the Global Africa Investment Summit seeks to fill.”

H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of Tanzania:

“What investors seek today is not only opportunity, but trust—trust in institutions, in policy consistency and in partners who honour their commitments. Tanzania is committed to being such a partner. We value relationships built on credibility, accountability and shared prosperity. In this context, the Global Africa Investment Summit represents a meaningful shift—from fragmented engagement to structured collaboration; from aid-dependency to investment-led growth; and from isolated projects to bankable portfolios aligned with national priorities.”

H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, president of Angola:

“We are witnessing a great game changer on how to attract investment for Africa. Africa needs to unlock the value of its sovereign assets to accelerate its development and growth and materialize the Africa 2063 agenda we want… And this is precisely what the Global Africa Investment Summit will help African countries do. This initiative represents an institutional bridge. We can connect Africa to global investors in a safe, sustainable and mutually advantageous manner.”

H.E. John Dramani Mahama, president of Ghana:

“The global landscape is shifting rapidly. Geopolitical fragmentation, the reordering of supply chains, the declining role of traditional aid and intense competition for capital and resources demand a new approach. Africa cannot afford to be a passive participant in this new global era. We must shape how the world engages with us, and most importantly, on our terms… the launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit is therefore not symbolic, it is action itself.”

H.E. William Ruto, president of the Republic of Kenya:

“The Global Africa Investment Summit is a timely, structured, credible platform that converts African assets into investment-ready portfolios and connects them to global capital because the next chapter of our development will not be financed by debt but by innovative monetization of African assets.”

H.E. Denis Sassou-Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo:

“Africa’s growth trajectory will only remain on an upward path if it is able to unlock the value of its significant sovereign assets through international investments. The Global Africa Investment Summit is the viable platform that enables win-win agreements for the continent.”

H.E. Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of the Republic of Italy:

“Italy believes in Africa’s exceptional investment value proposition. The Global Africa Investment Summit is an initiative that represents a unique platform to build new bridges between African assets and global capital. Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa is ready to create synergies with the Global Africa Investment Summit to help unlock investment opportunities in Africa for economic growth, jobs and shared prosperity.”

Tony Blair, former prime minister of the United Kingdom:

“The co-founders of the Global Africa Investment Summit, Akinwumi Adesina and Margery Kraus, are globally respected and trusted. I am confident that the Global Africa Investment Summit will accelerate the speed with which vast assets in Africa are unlocked. It will help transform the continent’s engagement with global investors.”

Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations:

“The world needs Africa, and Africa needs the world. With its richly endowed natural resources, Africa holds the key for global prosperity and security. The Global Africa Investment Summit will bridge the gap between vision and execution—connecting Governments’ strategic priorities to the capital and partnerships that can deliver lasting impact.”

Aliko Dangote, founder and president of the Dangote Group:

“Africa’s enormous resources will determine the future of the global energy revolution. The Global Africa Investment Summit creates the structure and partnerships needed to unlock their full value, turning assets into wealth, and opportunities into bankable investment.”

Robert Gumede, chairman and founder of the Guma Group:

“Africa’s investment opportunities can generate significant wealth through global capital. The platform of the Global Africa Investment Summit gives investors and governments the tools to prepare and deliver investment-grade deals at scale, and with confidence.”

Mohammed Dewji, CEO of MeTL Group:

“As an African business leader, I have witnessed firsthand the untapped potential of our continent and the unique challenges local entrepreneurs—and the critical projects they are driving—face in accessing global capital. The Global Africa Investment Summit is a game-changing initiative that will not only unlock opportunities for African businesses but also ensure that investments contribute to sustainable development, job creation and economic growth. I look forward to driving impact as part of this platform.”

For more information about the Global Africa Investment Summit and to explore partnership opportunities, visit globalafricaIS.com.

