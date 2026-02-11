Ghana: MTN Ghana Shines At Global Awards, Takes Six Major Honours

MTN Ghana has emerged as the overall winner of the MTN Group 2025 Million Dollar Challenge, ranking as the top-performing operation across the Group's global footprint.

The announcement was made during the MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG) 2026, where leaders from all MTN operations convened to celebrate performance breakthroughs and innovation.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday noted that MTN Ghana's win reflects its market-leading execution, strong financial and operational performance, and its ability to scale strategic platforms across Fintech, Enterprise, and Consumer segments. In total, the company secured six major awards, cementing its position as one of MTN Group's most consistent and forward-driving businesses.

Other awards won by MTN Ghana include:

Million Dollar Challenge 2025 - Connectivity (Enterprise)

Million Dollar Challenge 2025 - Connectivity (Consumer)

Million Dollar Challenge 2025 - Fintech (MoMo Ghana)

CEO of the Year - Fintech: Shaibu Haruna, MoMo Ghana

Overall CEO of the Year (1st Runner-Up): Shaibu Haruna

Commenting on the achievement, Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, said:

"This recognition is a powerful endorsement of the relentless commitment, creativity, and execution excellence of our teams. Winning the overall Million Dollar Challenge and leading across critical platforms shows that MTN Ghana is not only delivering strong results but also building sustainable platforms for future growth. I am immensely proud of our people."

The GLG 2026 provided an opportunity for senior leaders across MTN to review progress, refine strategic priorities, and reinforce leadership standards necessary for navigating an increasingly competitive and complex digital landscape.

MTN Ghana's performance positions the company as a benchmark for excellence within the MTN Group, highlighting its commitment to innovation, customer value creation, and long-term growth.