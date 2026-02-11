Sudan: TSC Vice President Meets Civic Delegation in Port Sudan

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar met on Tuesday with a delegation from the Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), including Africa Director Vianney Bisimwa, Programmes Director Natalie Skórski, Sudan Office Director Mohamed Younis, and members of the Sudan office.

During the meeting, Agar was briefed on the centre's mandate and activities as an international organization specializing in the protection of civilians in conflict through the development of effective intervention strategies and direct engagement with civilian communities.

The TSC Vice President stated that post-war priorities include weapons collection and launching a serious national dialogue on how Sudan should be governed and how to achieve social justice in a way that secures stability and sustainable peace. He affirmed the government's support for the organization's objectives, noting their alignment with Sudanese government priorities and state institutions in protecting civilians.

The delegation explained that the Sudan office is newly established and focuses on supporting civilian self-protection initiatives and engaging decision-makers to reduce civilian casualties. It noted that CIVIC is currently operating in four Sudanese states in cooperation with local communities and in coordination with the Government of Sudan and regular forces.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The organization also conducts operational assessments before and after implementation.

The delegation expressed appreciation for Sudan's roadmap to end the war, describing it as a highly positive step.

Talks also addressed the centre's efforts to document and clarify the severe harm resulting from arms flows.

The delegation said CIVIC is working with members of the U.S. Congress and Senate to press for halting U.S. arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which it said are later transferred to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

At the political level, the centre develops strategies aimed at reducing civilian casualties and works with the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) to encourage a stronger and more effective approach to future civilian-protection interventions, particularly in Sudan. CIVIC maintains offices in West Africa and the Sahel, in addition to Brussels, Geneva, and Washington.