Uganda: Kisoro Minnows Volcanoes Stun Wakiso Giants in Uganda Cup

10 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Kisoro minnows Mutolere SC, aka Volcanoes, pulled off a remarkable upset in the Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 64, defeating Wakiso Giants 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in a pulsating tie at Mashaka Playground on Tuesday.

Wakiso Giants took an early lead, with Samson Kasozi scoring in the 14th minute and Pius Wanji doubling the advantage just before halftime.

But Mutolere, coached by former Uganda Cranes player Patrick Ochan, refused to fold. Julius Lukyamuzi reduced the deficit on the hour mark to set the stage for a tentalising finish, which Sunny Kaija embraced whole, striking in the 75th to level the score and force a penalty shootout.

In the spot-kicks, Mutolere - who ply their trade in the third division of the Western Regional League, displayed composure, with successful efforts from Lukyamuzi, Derick Menya, Davis Muheirwe, and Henry Tumusiime.

Alex Mandera missed his attempt for the Kisoro side.

Wakiso Giants managed to convert through Bashir Mutanda, Musa Matovu, and Samson Kasozi, but misses from Duncan Sseninde and Pius Wanji proved costly for the Purple Sharks, handing Mutolere a famous victory.

The result is especially remarkable considering Mutolere was formed just five months ago under former Uganda Cranes player Patrick Ochan, making their Uganda Cup run one of the standout stories of the round.

Wakiso Giants were relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season and the Cup result against the minnows appears to show their woes are far from over.

