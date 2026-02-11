Uganda: Mateta Knee Injury 'Not As Bad As Feared'

The knee injury which scuppered Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan last month is "not as bad as feared" and he will not need surgery, says Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

France striker Mateta was on the verge of joining Milan for £30m on deadline day, but the deal was called off after knee issues emerged over the course of two medical examinations.

The 28-year-old has been carrying the injury during the first half of the season but Glasner says "several specialists and doctors" have played down its severity.

The news boosts Mateta's hopes of playing for France at the World Cup, which begins in June.

Glasner could not confirm when Mateta will return to training, but added he would be "100% committed" to the Eagles and warmly welcomed back when fit again.

"I'm 100% convinced that JP will give his best when he wears the Eagles shirt again, and I think then he deserves the best support," said Glasner

"I'm pretty sure our fans will support him in the best way, appreciating what he has done for Crystal Palace.

"As long as a player is here, as long as a manager is here, as long as a staff member is here, then everybody can expect being 100% committed to Crystal Palace, and that is what JP will show."

Mateta has scored 56 goals in 186 appearances for Palace, including eight in the Premier League this season, but will face competition from club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen when he returns to the fold.

Larsen joined Palace from Wolves for a deal worth up to £48m on deadline day.

Palace, who are 13th in the Premier League, host 19th-placed Burnley on Wednesday.