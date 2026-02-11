Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS)

Dubai — Text of Remarks By President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania at the Launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit in Dubai on February 3, 2026.

Dr. Adesina, fellow Heads of State, distinguished investors and partners,

It is a pleasure to join you this evening on the occasion of the official launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit - a timely and important initiative that speaks directly to Africa's development aspirations and to the evolving nature of global partnership. I would like to personally and sincerely appreciate Dr. Akinumwi Adesina for his extraordinary passion, drive and lifetime commitment to Africa. Today, I congratulate him and Margery Kraus for their vision, courage and unwavering belief in Africa. The global Africa Investment Summit is Africa's platform to the world of global capital, designed to unlock the value of Africa's sovereign assets.

Africa today stands at a critical juncture. Our continent is rich in resources, talent and opportunity, yet the challenge before us is how to convert this potential into sustainable, investment-driven growth. Platforms such as GAIS are therefore essential, as they help bridge the gap between ambition and execution by connecting credible/ bankable projects with long-term capital.

Allow me to share Tanzania's experience in this regard.

Over the past few years, Tanzania has undertaken deliberate and sustained reforms to strengthen the foundations of our economy and to improve the investment climate. We have prioritised strategic infrastructure - energy, transport and logistics - not as ends in themselves, but as enablers of productivity, industrialisation and regional integration.

Today, Tanzania has achieved energy security, supported by major investments in power generation. The following are but a few illustrations of this growth.

•We completed East Africa's largest hydropower dam - The Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (2,115 megawatts), to serve Tanzania's and the regional energy needs.

•We operationalised East Africa's first electric railway 160 kilometres per hour speed and 2.5 million passengers in its first year.

•We transformed our port from a regional bottleneck into a gateway - doubling throughput, cutting vessel turnaround from 10 days to 3.

The result?

The investment projects registered increased to 927 in 2025 from 252 in 2021 while value of registered Investment grew from $3.8 billion four years ago to $11.08 billion last year., Tanzania has climbed to the 9th position among Africa's most attractive investment destinations.

To the investors in this room tonight, I offer you three things:

First, infrastructure that works. Power. Rail. Ports. The backbone is built.

Second, investment-ready zones. Our Special Economic Zones are fully prepared for investors, offering land, permits, certificates, and incentives through a One-Stop Facilitation Centre, ensuring a smooth and timely investment process.

Third, a government that keeps its word. Ask DP World. Ask our other partners. We deliver on our commitments.

Distinguished guests,

What investors seek today is not only opportunity, but trust - trust in institutions, in policy consistency, and in partners who honour their commitments. Tanzania is committed to being such a partner. We value relationships built on credibility, accountability and shared prosperity.

In this context, the Global Africa Investment Summit represents a meaningful shift - from fragmented engagement to structured collaboration; from aid-dependency to investment-led growth; and from isolated projects to bankable portfolios aligned with national priorities. It is precisely the kind of platform Africa needs to mobilise global capital at scale.

Tanzania stands ready to engage through GAIS, to present well-prepared projects, and to work with investors and partners who share our vision of inclusive and sustainable development.

I therefore invite you to explore the opportunities Tanzania offers and to join us in building partnerships that deliver lasting impact - not only for our economies, but for our people.

I thank you for your kind attention, and I wish GAIS every success.