Sudan: Two Die in Drone Attack On El Rahad Mosque in North Kordofan, Renewed Attacks On Dilling

Two people were reportedly killed, and 25 others were wounded, on Sunday morning, in a drone attack launched, allegedly by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on El Rahad in South Kordofan. Sources said that the attack with drones targeted two locations, including Zawiya Sheikh Ahmed El Badawi in North Kordofan. They explained that the attacks on El Rahad have been ongoing since yesterday evening.

Drones launched by the RSF also targeted the telecommunications tower in the village of Tindelti, west of El Rahad, causing damage and fluctuations in the communications network.

In a statement via X, the Sudan Doctors Network confirmed the deadly attack on a mosque in El Rahad.

"This heinous attack constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and a grave assault on places of worship, which are meant to remain safe havens away from the conflict. Targeting children inside mosques is a fully constituted crime that cannot be justified under any pretext and represents a dangerous escalation in the pattern of repeated violations against civilians," the Sudan Doctors Network says.

New attacks in Dilling

In South Kordofan, the RSF launched attacks on sites inside the town of Dilling, resulting in significant infrastructure losses, without any civilian casualties.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that last night, a strategic plane targeted educational facilities inside the town, including El Karrar Secondary School and the Basic Education Office, which resulted in extensive destruction of buildings and property.

Other sources indicated that the targeted sites were being used by the joint forces and the army. There were no official statements from the military parties regarding the incident. It was also not yet clear whether there were any casualties or military equipment of the army and the joint forces.

These attacks come in light of the escalation of military operations in the cities of South Kordofan state, and the accompanying deterioration of basic services, especially in the education sector.

The RSF denied accusations that its forces bombed an education office and a school in Dilling, , and described these accounts as "completely fabricated and unfounded".

Destruction of an air defence system

The official spokesman of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Assem Awad Abdel Wahab, said that the armed forces were able to monitor and destroy a number of enemy drones and their systems with high accuracy.

Sources close to the armed forces published photos of air defence systems destroyed in the Dibeibat area of South Kordofan. Radio Dabanga was unable to independently verify the news, nor did the RSF immediately submit any immediate reports.

A military source confirmed to Radio Dabanga that the security situation in the state is calm, noting that the commander of the 5th Infantry Division (Camel Corps), Major General El Siddiq El Jili, conducted inspection tours of the defences and front lines. The Major General praised the morale of the troops, affirming the Camel Corps' readiness to secure North Kordofan State and protect supply routes to enhance stability across all fronts.

Price increase

Traders in the market of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan State, reported a significant increase in sugar prices, with the price of a sack jumping from SDG 152,000 to SDG 170,000 Sudanese pounds. Suppliers attributed this rise to increased security risks, specifically the targeting of commercial trucks coming from Khartoum via the Kosti-Um Ruwaba-Rahad route by RSF drones, which has led suppliers to refrain from transporting goods to the city.