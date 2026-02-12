Africa: AU Commissioner Praises GERD As Model of Africa's Self-Financed Infrastructure

The African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Lerato Mataboge, has described the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as a landmark example of Africa's ability to finance and deliver transformative infrastructure using its own resources.

Speaking at a press conference on accelerating Agenda 2063, advancing digital transformation and implementing the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa, the Commissioner said the dam stands as a powerful demonstration of domestic resource mobilization in action.

"The self-construction of the GERD is a great success that can serve as an example for Africans," she said, urging countries across the continent to adopt similar approaches in financing priority infrastructure projects through local resources.

Mataboge noted that the rising global cost of capital is placing increasing pressure on African countries seeking to fund large scale projects.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The cost of capital is increasing globally, and this is becoming a major challenge for Africa in financing infrastructure," she said.

She added that climate change is further tightening fiscal space, pointing to the impact of droughts and floods on infrastructure systems and national economies throughout 2026.

According to the Commissioner, global strategic priorities are also shifting beyond traditional minerals to critical natural resources, with water emerging as a key asset for regional stability and development.

In this regard, she revealed that the African Union's 2026 theme will focus on water and sanitation, an issue currently under discussion within the Union. She stressed that water and sanitation must be regarded as core economic infrastructure.

"Access to clean water and sanitation is indispensable to accelerate industrialization, operate factories efficiently and build a healthy workforce," she said.

Mataboge disclosed that 300 million people across Africa lack access to safe drinking water, while 780 million are without adequate sanitation services. Closing the water investment gap will require an estimated 30 billion US dollars, she said, noting that several programmes are under way to address the shortfall.

She underlined that narrowing Africa's infrastructure gap demands sustained resource mobilization and long term planning, citing Ethiopia's construction of the GERD as a notable achievement in that regard.

Beyond infrastructure financing, the Commissioner also highlighted Ethiopia's supply of water to Djibouti as a practical example of regional cooperation. She stressed that continental integration should extend beyond trade in goods to include the exchange of strategic resources among African countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's not just about trade of products," she said. "It's also trade of our own resources among ourselves for our own development."