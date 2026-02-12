African Researchers Call for Stronger Integration to Advance Continental Agenda

Addis Ababa — Senior African researchers have called for deeper collaboration and greater integration to accelerate the continent's research and development agenda.

Speaking at a panel discussion on Actionable Approaches to Empower African Research and Development during Science, Technology and Innovation Week 2026 in Addis Ababa, experts stressed that coordinated efforts and stronger ecosystems are essential to unlock Africa's scientific potential.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yemaachi Biotechnology, Yaw Bediako, emphasized that fragmentation remains one of the biggest obstacles facing the continent.

He noted that logistical barriers and supply chain constraints continue to hinder research advancement.

He noted need for better collaboration and integration by avoiding fragmentation to enhance Africa's research and development.

Bediako underscored the importance of strengthening the research ecosystem, explaining that a more vibrant environment would attract greater investment and broader public and private sector participation.

He emphasized that as the ecosystem evolves it attracts more investment into the ecosystem, and more players with public and private engagement.

According to the Bediako, improving the ecosystem would also increase the overall volume of research activity across the continent.

Nicki Tiffin, a researcher at the South African National Bioinformatics Institute at the University of the Western Cape, on her part noted the role of the African diaspora in advancing the continent's scientific agenda.

"Every African, working outside Africa is an advocate and someone to push and that kind of collaboration networking can help us to bring that expertise back to the continent," she said.

Tiffin further emphasized the need to build structured partnerships with diaspora researchers and to create conditions that enable them to contribute effectively.

Vincent Okungu, a researcher at the University of Nairobi, also stressed that research is vital to boosting Africa's productivity and competitiveness in multiple sectors.

"Research is about collaboration and we need to see co investment within countries, and within the regional economic blocs, and within the continent and globally," he said.

The panelists also expressed their commitment to positioning Africa as a hub for scalable global biotechnology research, demonstrating that the continent can deliver solutions and products for international markets.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Week 2026 opened in Addis Ababa yesterday, bringing together leaders from science, policy, industry and development institutions.

The three-day event is focused on practical implementation, collaboration and measurable progress in advancing Africa's innovation agenda.