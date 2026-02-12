South Africa: Proteas Prevail After Double Super Over Drama

South Africa outlasted Afghanistan after two super overs to seal a nail-biting victory in an ICC T20 World Cup classic at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Proteas posted 187/6, powered by a 114-run second-wicket stand between Quinton de Kock (59 off 41) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 28).

Afghanistan's chase was anchored by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive 84 from 42 balls, but three quick wickets left them reeling at 52/3.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A resilient partnership with Darwish Rasooli revived hopes, only for wickets to tumble again, setting up a tense final over.

With 13 to get and just one wicket in hand, the task seemed too big for the batting side. But the cricketing gods had written an all-timer; and so, the drama was only just getting started.

Kagiso Rabada's over-stepped no-balls and a wide allowed Afghanistan to level the scores, forcing a super over.

Both sides hit 17, sending the game into its second super over.

This time, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller combined for 23 before Keshav Maharaj took the ball to defend it.

Gurbaz's three sixes on the spin set things up for a last ball thriller; but Miller's catch in the deep meant Afghanistan would fall short by a whisker.

South Africa now head into their final two matches with momentum and the advantage, knowing that one more victory will secure them a place in the next round.

Elsewhere, Australia were 67-run winners over Ireland before West Indies shocked England with a mammoth 30-run win. The Windes now sit top of Group C with two wins from two.

On Thursday, the pick of the fixtures sees India face Namibia in Delhi before Australia take on Zimbabwe in Colombo on Friday.