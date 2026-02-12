Uganda: Governance Paradox - Why Prosperity Is Fueling a Global Crisis of Political Faith

For decades, policymakers and global institutions have operated on a simple assumption: economic growth stabilises societies.

Rising incomes, expanding infrastructure and improved access to services were expected to reduce unrest and strengthen political legitimacy.

But new findings from Gallup suggest that prosperity may be generating a different kind of instability -- one rooted not in scarcity, but in skepticism.

Released at the 2026 World Governments Summit, Gallup's report, Economic Pressures, reinforced by its World's Most Important Problem findings, identifies what researchers describe as a "Governance Paradox."

While politics and governance rank as the third most cited national concern globally at 8%, that average masks a deep divide between rich and poor nations.

In high-income countries, a median of 14% of citizens identify government performance as their country's biggest problem -- nearly three times the 5% recorded in low-income nations.

Rather than diminishing dissatisfaction, economic security appears to redirect it.

The study shows that once basic needs such as food, shelter and personal safety are largely met, frustration shifts toward the state itself.

"Frustration is often directed at the performance of government itself" once a certain level of wealth is achieved, the report notes.

This trend is most visible in high-income democracies, where expectations for transparency, efficiency and fairness are elevated. Gallup observes that "expectations for effective, transparent governance rise faster than governments' capacity to meet them."

In these countries, the wealthiest 20% of households are significantly more likely than the poorest 20% to cite politics as a top issue, suggesting that economic comfort does not insulate citizens from political dissatisfaction -- it may intensify it.

At the core of the report is what researchers term the "Trust Connection." Institutional confidence -- in courts, elections, the military and financial systems -- emerges as a decisive predictor of whether citizens see politics as their country's primary problem.

People with low institutional trust are twice as likely to identify politics as the nation's biggest issue compared to those with high trust.

In 11 high-income countries, the trust gap is particularly pronounced. Hungary records a 26-percentage-point gap between high-trust and low-trust individuals in political concern.

Finland follows with a 21-point gap, the United States with 20 points, and Canada and the Czech Republic with 19 points each.

Significantly, this erosion of trust appears specifically political. The report finds no comparable correlation between low trust and concerns about the economy or safety.

Citizens are not simply dissatisfied with economic outcomes; they are questioning the fairness and honesty of the system itself.

The research also challenges prevailing narratives around immigration. Although concern about migration is highest in traditional destination countries such as the United Kingdom (21%) and the Netherlands (13%), Gallup finds "little relationship to total migration levels."

Malta and the Dominican Republic, for example, report nearly identical concern levels about immigration -- 12% and 11% respectively -- despite Malta having roughly six times the proportion of immigrants.

The findings suggest that public anxiety over migration may be less about demographic realities and more about underlying confidence in governance.

Gallup concludes with a cautionary note. While healthy skepticism toward political institutions is a defining feature of democratic societies, the current levels of dissatisfaction in many affluent countries risk evolving into a broader belief that the system is no longer functioning or capable of self-correction.

To reverse this trajectory, the report argues that leaders must move beyond macroeconomic indicators and focus on lived experience.

"How people feel about their local conditions and services, such as housing, healthcare and education, is the strongest predictor of institutional confidence," the researchers found.

In an era of relative prosperity, legitimacy is no longer secured by growth statistics alone. For governments to be seen as solutions rather than obstacles, institutions must demonstrate that they can work effectively, transparently and fairly at the level of the individual citizen.