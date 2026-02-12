South Africa: Khayelitsha Clinic to Remain Closed After Extortion Incident

City of Cape Town is conducting a risk assessment

Khayelitsha's Town Two Clinic will remain closed while the City of Cape Town conducts a risk assessment.

Last Monday, the clinic was closed after two security guards were held for ransom by extortionists. Unknown men removed security officers from the clinic and demanded money from the security company.

There have been no arrests. "There are no new developments to report at this stage," police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala told GroundUp.

Mayco member for community service and health Francine Higham said in response to questions that a risk assessment will be conducted and that recommendations will be implemented before the clinic reopens.

Andiswa, a Town Two resident who asked for her surname not to be published, said her daughter gets her contraception from the clinic, which is within walking distance from their home. But now she has to pay for a taxi to go to another clinic.

"Government needs to do something about this protection fee problem. How long now have we been suffering? Some areas even struggle with getting basic services like water and electricity because Eskom or the City is being asked for protection money. It is not fair," she said.

As a temporary measure, a mobile clinic has been set up outside the Metro Police offices in Mandela Park, a ten-minute, R17 taxi ride from Town Two, but only limited services are being offered.

GroundUp visited the mobile clinic on Tuesday, where one nurse and two volunteers were on duty. A security guard was stationed outside.

Volunteers said the clinic's operating hours were 8am to 4pm.