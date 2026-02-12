Kenya: 'Look, but Don't Touch!' Musonye Vows to Protect Nyayo, Kasarani From Notorious Hooligans Ahead of Afcon 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 11, 2026 - The chair of the local organising committee (LOC) for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Nicholas Musonye has vowed to clamp down on hooligans who destroy stadium property.

Musonye has threatened 'unknown' entities that he will banish them from using the Nyayo National Stadium as well as Kasarani due to their longstanding notoriety for hooliganism.

"If you are going to allow our fans who are known to be hooligans to break, this time they will not (access the stadia) until AFCON is over. I will ask the PS here (Elijah Mwangi) to give me authority to close some of these venues because we know hooligans in this country who break stadiums and get away with it. They have been doing it and they have been getting away with it," Musonye said.

The former Cecafa secretary general bemoaned the incessant blaming of the government for the dilapidated status of stadia facilities.

He noted that wananchi need to take a hard look at themselves before pointing fingers at the government for deplorable state of stadiums.

"You have talked about vandalism at Kasarani. Who is to blame? Blame our people. When these facilities are put in place, you don't break them and blame the government," Musonye lamented.

He added: "It is our responsibility to safeguard our facilities. It is very strange that this country, you cause damage and get away with it."

Musonye was speaking ahead of the closure of Kasarani and Nyayo stadia as works commence to upgrade both to world-class standards for next year's continental showpiece.

Kasarani is set for an overhaul of the playing turf, to be installed with a hybrid form of grass.

On the other hand, the 18,000-seater Nyayo will be adorned with a canopy.

Admitting the football and rugby clubs are set for hard times, Musonye urged them to seek alternative venues.

"We want to have the best of AFCON for the legacy of this country. So be prepared for some inconveniences especially the league matches that may have to be played elsewhere not in Nairobi," he said.

He promised that once complete, the LOC will undertake dry runs to assess the readiness of both venues and identify any issues beforehand.