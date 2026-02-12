Kenya: Outsted but Unbowed - Sifuna Hits the Ground Running With Kitengela Rally Announcement

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced a major political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, just hours after resolution of his expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), setting the stage for what appears to be an immediate political counteroffensive.

In a poster shared on his Facebook accounts hours after his ouster, Sifuna unveiled a "Linda Mwananchi Tour" scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 11:00am in Kitengela Town.

The event is expected to draw a host of prominent opposition figures, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and several other MPs allied to the opposition wing.

The timing of the announcement coming just hours after his dramatic ouster from the party signals Sifuna's intent to take his case directly to the people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While details surrounding the expulsion remain politically charged, the Nairobi Senator has in recent weeks taken positions that have put him at odds with sections of the party leadership, deepening internal divisions.

The Kitengela rally, branded as a "Linda Mwananchi Tour," suggests a grassroots mobilisation strategy, with Sifuna and his allies expected to frame the meeting as a people-driven engagement which he has consistently linked to the late Odinga political playbook.

The choice of Kajiado County is strategic as a cosmopolitan region that has in recent elections emerged as a battleground zone, making it a symbolic launchpad for a broader national push.

Influential opposition voices, including MPs Caleb Amisi, Majimbo Kalasinga, Wilberforce Oundo, Patrick Makau, Joshua Kimilu, Antony Kibagendi, Clive Gisairo, Eric Mogen i, Wanami Wamboka, Danson Mwashako and others will be in attendance.

Last Sunday during the 'Linda Mwananchi Tour' in Busia county,Sifuna defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he "did not raise cowards" as tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) spill into the open.

Speaking to supporters, Sifuna praised Raila's leadership, courage, and commitment to the people of Kenya.

"Raila Odinga did not raise cowards. He raised leaders who are ready to stand for justice and the welfare of Kenyans," Sifuna said.

Sifuna was ousted as the secretary general following a resolution by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The decision was announced in Mombasa on Wednesday in a statement read by Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo (Busia Woman Representative), who will now serve in an acting capacity until a substantive office holder is elected.

The NEC cited concerns over discipline and leadership conduct within the party, saying it had deliberated extensively on Sifuna's actions before arriving at the decision.

The decision was announced in Mombasa on Wednesday in a statement read by Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo (Busia Woman Representative), who will now serve in an acting capacity until a substantive office holder is elected.

"Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in accordance with the party constitution and applicable laws," Omanyo said .

The National Executive Committee (NEC) raised what it termed 'grave concern' over escalating cases of indiscipline within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), particularly among members occupying senior leadership positions.

In its resolutions, the committee pointed out that the party is governed strictly by its constitution, anchored on the rule of law and guided by collective decision-making through its duly constituted organs.

The NEC maintained that no individual, regardless of rank, is above the party's structures and processes.