Tanzania: Leaders of Three Regions Tasked to Identify Areas for Farming, Fishing, Livestock Keeping

11 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — TANGA Regional Commissioner Batilda Buriani has directed regional and district leaders in Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga to identify and confirm suitable areas for productive farming, livestock keeping, and fishing within the Northern agriculture corridor.

The RC made the call during the opening of the Northern Zone Agricultural Growth Corridor (AGCOT) sensitisation workshop in Arusha, noting that agriculture corridors are key to implementing Tanzania's agricultural transformation agenda and boosting commercial production.

The workshop aimed to build a shared understanding among regional and council experts on the concept of agricultural corridors, their role in boosting commercial production, and stakeholders' responsibilities in their implementation.

She further stressed the need for modern, climate-resilient agriculture, noting the sector is central to the National Development Vision 2050 due to its role in jobs, GDP growth and foreign exchange earnings.

Agricultural Transformation Office (ATO) Director Elizabeth Missokia said the corridors will link production, processing, storage, transport and markets to accelerate agricultural transformation and drive Tanzania toward upper-middle-income status by 2050.

