Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Official Jameson Rushwaya Accused of Name Dropping in Mine Invasion

Zanu PF member Jameson Rushwaya has been accused of invoking the names of powerful government and mining figures in an ongoing mine invasion dispute involving Tolrose Mine in Kadoma.

Rushwaya is allegedly name-dropping Zimbabwe Mining Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya to intimidate authorities and workers during a violent takeover of the mine.

The dispute has pitted Rushwaya against Patterson Timba, the lawful operator of the mine.

Timba won the matter in court last year, and a court order was issued in his favour.

However, Rushwaya allegedly ignored the ruling and invaded one of Timba's mining blocks in August 2025.

Rushwaya is now expected to appear in court in Kadoma on Thursday but sources clarified that tomorrow's case relates to the August 2025 invasion of a different mining block -- not the violent takeover that occurred last Friday.

Police are yet to respond to Friday's invasion of the main mining blocks, despite multiple reports being made.

During Friday night's raid, heavily armed men allegedly linked to Rushwaya stormed the mine and disarmed security guards, seizing six firearms.

Workers say they were kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed, with many losing cash, mobile phones, and personal belongings.

Employees and management claim the attackers are now occupying the mine and looting equipment and minerals, while authorities remain slow to intervene.

"There are heavily armed people at the mine, but police say they have been instructed by the Dispol not to react," a source said.

Timba's management reportedly filed formal complaints at police headquarters in October last year, but no action was taken.

Kadoma police again declined to intervene on Friday, citing the existence of a pending court case.

A legal expert condemned the invasion, saying "It is a fundamental principle that no man is allowed to take the law into his own hands; no one is permitted to dispossess another forcibly or wrongfully and against his consent of property, whether movable or immovable."

Another source added "The respondents have effectively entered the mine. They did so without any permission from anyone."

Dr Martin Rushwaya has distanced himself from the incident, saying he is not involved and that his name is being used without authorisation.

Henrietta Rushwaya has also not been linked to the matter.

A senior government official called for urgent investigations "We will not tolerate name dropping and abuse of power. There must be serious investigations, and those found culpable must face the full force of the law."

As Rushwaya and his team allegedly continue to operate inside the mine, questions are growing over why authorities have failed to act, with some describing the delay as "highly suspicious".

The case has reignited debate about the rule of law, political influence and mining corruption in the country.