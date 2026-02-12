South Africa: IFP Calls for Concrete Action, Rural Development and Economic Relief Ahead of SONA 2026

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a comprehensive and action-oriented State of the Nation Address (SONA) that outlines government's plans to advance good governance, strengthen service delivery, and drive inclusive economic development.

While there has been measurable progress on certain commitments made during the 2025 State of the Nation Address, several critical areas still require urgent and sustained intervention.

We note modest improvements in the economy, including an uptick in quarterly GDP figures driven by a stabilising energy supply and improved export volumes. Additional positive indicators include South Africa's removal from the grey list, relatively steady interest rates, and gradual economic recovery. Progress has also been observed in the upgrading of key national road corridors, including sections of the N2 and N3, as well as the rehabilitation of rural bridges in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The IFP further commends government's acceleration of the long-overdue review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government. This process is critical to ensuring that governance frameworks reflect current realities, including the reassessment of municipal funding models, the role of traditional leadership, and the strengthening of accountability mechanisms for dysfunctional municipalities.

While we acknowledge these early signs of progress and collaborative initiatives within the Government of National Unity (GNU), significant gaps remain -- particularly in rural safety, economic growth, youth unemployment in rural areas, energy and infrastructure development, rural water security, as well as the persistent challenges of crime and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

During SONA 2026, we expect the President to provide clear interventions to strengthen safety and security, including improved border management and decisive action against illegal immigration. The IFP maintains a firm position that undocumented foreign nationals must be deported, while supporting a fair and regulated migration system that prioritises individuals with scarce and critical skills.

The President must also present concrete measures to reduce youth unemployment, alleviate poverty, and address the rising cost of living. This includes meaningful support for small businesses, the promotion of rural industrialisation, and sustained investment in rural farmers and small-scale agriculture to unlock sustainable economic growth.

Addressing rural water scarcity must be a central priority. We expect firm commitments to expand water infrastructure -- including pipelines, reservoirs and treatment facilities -- alongside long-term drought mitigation strategies and climate resilience planning.

In the education sector, the President must commit to improving teaching quality, upgrading infrastructure in rural schools, expanding vocational and skills training aligned with local labour markets, addressing teacher shortages, and ensuring equitable access to quality education for rural learners. Additionally, we expect expanded community health programmes, increased resources for public healthcare, and strengthened support for vulnerable groups and non-governmental organisations.

SONA 2026 must demonstrate measurable progress on last year's commitments, particularly in rural safety, infrastructure development and water security. The President must present a clear implementation roadmap accompanied by firm timelines and measurable targets.

The IFP remains committed to balancing constructive governance with robust oversight. We will continue to advocate for policies that deliver tangible results to communities and ensure that the Government of National Unity works for all South Africans by producing practical outcomes that improve lives.

We remain dedicated to playing a constructive and principled role within the GNU, recognising the importance of stability ahead of the upcoming local government elections. At the same time, the IFP will maintain its distinct identity and remain steadfast in advancing its manifesto commitments to ensure that government prioritises the needs and aspirations of all South Africans.

