Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah to Attend 39th AU Summit in Addis Ababa On Peace, Water

11 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be attending the 39th African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government on 14 to 15 February in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The summit follows the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, which began on Wednesday and is set to conclude on Thursday.

Leaders will deliberate on peace and security, Agenda 2063, AU institutional reforms, the outcomes of the 2025 G20 Summit, and reform of the United Nations Security Council.

The summit will also launch the AU theme for 2026: 'Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of 2030'.

This is according to a statement by the Presidency on Wednesday.

The theme underscores the importance of water security and safe sanitation in promoting inclusive growth, social development, and climate resilience across Africa.

According to the statement, Namibia has arranged bilateral engagements with heads of state, development partners, and international organisations to advance development, trade, and investment priorities.

There will also be meetings with the chairperson of the AU Commission, the executive director of the Green Climate Fund and the prime minister of Eswatini.

Nandi-Ndaitwah departs on 12 February and is expected to return on 16 February.

