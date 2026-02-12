Namibia to Host Global South Water Headquarters in Strategic Move for Water Security

Namibia has signed an agreement to host the Global Water Partnership Organisation (GWPO) in Windhoek.

The organisation helps countries collaborate on managing water.

Minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi on Wednesday said the decision reflects confidence in both Namibia's and Africa's capacity to lead on water security.

"This is a strategic commitment, a shared vision, and a decisive step forward in global water governance, anchored firmly in the Global South," she said.

Zaamwani-Kamwi said the country is one of the driest in sub-Saharan Africa, where water scarcity is a lived reality shaping development choices, infrastructure investment and diplomacy.

"Against this backdrop, the decision to host the GWPO Secretariat is not incidental. It is a natural extension of Namibia's long-standing role as a reliable partner in regional and global water cooperation," the minister said.

She said the hosting arrangement forms part of an innovative dual-headquarters model, making the GWPO the world's first Global South-anchored intergovernmental organisation dedicated to water.

"This is a powerful signal of change in global governance. It shows that solutions to global challenges can and must be shaped from the perspectives of those most affected," she said.

Zaamwani-Kamwi said Namibia stands ready to work closely with the GWPO to operationalise its 2026 to 2030 strategy and ensure the secretariat serves as a practical delivery platform.

This is to mobilise finance and implement water projects that improve lives on the ground, she said.