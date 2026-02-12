Somalia: Egypt Deploys Forces to Somalia Following Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

A report by Al Arabiya said Egypt's involvement signals Cairo's commitment to Somalia's "territorial integrity" and unity. The development follows Israel's recognition of Somaliland and comes at a time when regional attention is focused on the Red Sea and the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea have also drawn renewed scrutiny. Egypt's president recently visited the UAE, which has faced accusations of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's civil war. Separate reports have claimed that RSF elements were receiving training in Ethiopia.

Against this backdrop, Egypt's deployment is viewed as a significant move in the Horn of Africa and along the Red Sea corridor. Turkey has previously maintained a strong role in Somalia, and Ethiopia and Somalia have a history of armed conflict.

Meanwhile, Egypt has appointed a new defense minister, Lt.-Gen. Ashraf Zaher.

According to reports, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Egyptian commander-in-chief and outgoing defense minister Gen. Abdel-Magid Saqr attended a ceremony marking the participation of Egyptian forces in the African Union Mission to Support Security and Stability in Somalia (AUSSOM), Egypt Today reported.

An official statement said the Egyptian military participation demonstrates Cairo's commitment to supporting Somalia's unity and territorial integrity, backing Mogadishu's efforts to expand national control and combat terrorism, and reinforcing Egypt's broader role in supporting peace and security across Africa.

The ceremony was also attended by Egyptian Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Ahmed Khalifa.

An Egyptian military spokesperson described the deployment as reaffirming Egypt's longstanding position of actively contributing to international peace and security efforts.

The report added that Egypt's president recently hosted his Somalia counterpart. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and reviewing regional and international developments of mutual concern. The visit occurred weeks after Israel recognized "Somaliland," a step rejected by Egypt and other regional states, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Al Arabiya further reported that Egypt reiterated its support for Somalia's legitimate state institutions and rejected what it described as attempts to establish parallel entities conflicting with Somali unity.

Egypt and Somalia signed a military cooperation protocol in August 2024. Earlier, the Somali cabinet approved a joint defense agreement with Cairo, marking what was described as a qualitative shift in bilateral relations through enhanced security coordination, training, expertise exchange, and technical support for Somali forces.

An X account known as Egypt's Intel Observer reported that Egypt is contributing approximately 1,100 troops equipped with BAE Caiman and RG-33L 6x6 MRAP vehicles, as well as NIMR Ajban 420 4x4 armored personnel carriers. The deployment reportedly includes air assets such as Mi-24 Hind gunships, Mi-17 helicopters, and AT-802i Air Tractor aircraft for counterinsurgency and surveillance operations.

The forces are operating under the African Union-led AUSSOM mission framework.

Earlier reporting by The Jerusalem Post indicated that Egypt had begun deploying forces to Somalia in mid-January. Sources cited by Abu Dhabi-owned outlet The National suggested that Cairo increased its military presence following Israel's recognition of Somaliland, amid concerns over potential Israeli influence in the strategic Horn of Africa. It remained unclear whether a previously reported force of up to 10,000 personnel was connected to the most recent deployment.