Rwanda: Kigali Steps Up Drainage Patrols After Floods, Crime Incidents

The City of Kigali has intensified patrols and surveillance around drainage channels following a series of deadly flood incidents and criminal activity linked to the city's drainage infrastructure.

In mid-January, three people were swept away by floods after seeking shelter near drainage channels in Nyarugenge District. Two of them died, while another was injured.

Weeks later, on February 4, two suspects snatched women's belongings in Nyamirambo Sector before fleeing into a drainage channel. Police, supported by local security organs, launched an operation and positioned officers at the channel's exits in an effort to apprehend the suspects.

The incidents have renewed concerns over safety around Kigali's drainage systems, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Cassien Rwabukamba, a resident of Gisozi Sector in Gasabo District, said drainage channels have increasingly become hideouts for criminals, especially during power outages.

"In some areas, when electricity goes off at night, people walk without using their phones or torches to avoid attracting thieves. We sometimes prefer walking in the dark, even though it puts us at risk," he said.

Rwabukamba cited a personal experience during a recent blackout.

"My phone was snatched by thieves while I was returning from work selling clothes in Nyabugogo. The thief ran into a drainage channel, but I could not follow him, fearing I might suffer further harm," he recalled.

Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, Director General in charge of Communication and Community Education in the City of Kigali, told The New Times that the city is working closely with the Rwanda National Police, local leaders and community policing structures to strengthen surveillance and response in high-risk areas.

She said measures already in place include routine inspections and maintenance of drainage channels, improved lighting in identified hotspots, targeted patrols where incidents have been reported, and closer collaboration with residents and community policing committees to report suspicious behaviour.

"Drainage channels are a critical part of Kigali's urban infrastructure. They play a vital role in managing stormwater, protecting roads and properties, and preventing flooding," Ntirenganya said. "However, recent incidents show that they can also pose safety risks when misused or accessed improperly."

She added that the City continues to sensitise residents that drainage infrastructure should not be used for any activity other than water management.

Residents have been advised to avoid entering drainage channels, especially during or after heavy rains; keep children away from open drains and flooded areas; and refrain from using drainage corridors as shortcuts.

Ntirenganya also urged the public to report suspicious activity to local leaders or the police, and to alert authorities to blocked drains or damaged covers so technical teams can respond promptly.

"Community vigilance is essential. Safety is strongest when residents actively participate by alerting authorities to risks before incidents occur," she said.

The City of Kigali, she added, is continuing to invest in upgrading drainage infrastructure to make it safer and more resilient, alongside sustained public awareness campaigns on flood risks and responsible use of public facilities.

"Drainage systems are built to protect the city and its residents. Their safety and proper use depend not only on infrastructure improvements, but also on collective responsibility," Ntirenganya said.