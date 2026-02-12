Sudan: U.S. Announces $200 Million in New Humanitarian Aid for Sudan

Sudan faces a humanitarian crisis. The U.S. is providing an additional $200 million to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund, a rapid and flexible funding mechanism designed to respond to urgent humanitarian needs. Thanks to efforts led by President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos, with allies and others, we raised pledges of $1.5 billion as the U.S. leads efforts alongside United Nations OCHA to deliver life-saving aid to millions facing famine across Darfur and beyond.