Sudan: U.S. Announces $200 Million in New Humanitarian Aid for Sudan

11 February 2026
United States Embassy (Khartoum)
press release

Sudan faces a humanitarian crisis. The U.S. is providing an additional $200 million to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund, a rapid and flexible funding mechanism designed to respond to urgent humanitarian needs. Thanks to efforts led by President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos, with allies and others, we raised pledges of $1.5 billion as the U.S. leads efforts alongside United Nations OCHA to deliver life-saving aid to millions facing famine across Darfur and beyond.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Khartoum.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.