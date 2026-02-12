Africa: Somalia Wins Seat On AU Peace and Security Council

11 February 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Ashenafi Endale

Somalia is among the 10 countries whose representatives have secured a seat on the AU Peace and Security Council (AU PSC). Others who will serve a two-year term on the Council include DRC, Gabon, Uganda, Morocco, Lesotho, South Africa, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, and Sierra Leone.

This marks the first time Somalia will sit on the continent's premier peace and security organ, and the results of the vote at the ongoing 39th AU summit grant the Horn of Africa country direct access in AU systems to shape decisions on conflict prevention, mediation and regional stability, and signals growing diplomatic traction after years of internal security challenges.

Somalia also currently represents Africa at the United Nations Security Council.

The Council election contest was reshaped after Kenya and Rwanda withdrew their candidacies days before foreign ministers convened in Addis Ababa, narrowing what had been one of the summit's most competitive regional races.

"Grateful to AU Member States for their trust and to our Eastern Africa region for their solidarity," tweeted Somalia Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali following the vote today. "This a historic first for Somalia," he added, pledging that Somalia would serve "with responsibility and resolve advancing peace, security, and African unity.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.