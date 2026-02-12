South Africa: 'We Are Turning the Corner' - President Ramaphosa Ahead of SONA 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while many South Africans believe the country is turning the corner, government remains mindful of the "huge problems" that still need urgent attention.

Speaking at the Drakenstein Correctional Facility -- where he officially opened the Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) -- the President reflected on the national mood and the tone South Africans can expect when he addresses the Joint Sitting of Parliament on Thursday evening.

Responding to a question on whether the "ship is turning" and if optimism would define his message, President Ramaphosa acknowledged the growing sentiment that the country is on an upward trajectory.

"...Many people do say that we are turning the corner. We've turned the corner, and things are beginning to look a lot better, but.... there are still huge problems that we have to deal with," he said on Wednesday.

The President noted that the past decade has been particularly challenging for the country and its people.

"The past... 10 years or so have been very difficult, and our people have gone through great challenges and great difficulties. We need to reflect on all of that, but we also need to reflect on what the future portends because this moment gives us an opportunity to look back, look at the present and look forward," he said.

His remarks suggest that SONA 2026 will balance sober reflection with cautious hope, acknowledging progress while confronting persistent structural challenges.

When asked what would keep him up on the eve of the Address, the President struck a confident and light-hearted tone.

"Tonight, I'm going to have a very, very deep sleep, and I'm not going to be up. I want to be ready to deliver the speech. The speech is done and dusted," he said.

President Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 12 February, deliver the State of the Nation Address to a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at Cape Town City Hall.

The State of the Nation Address is an annual overview delivered by the President to mobilise all sectors of society to secure ongoing development in the country. The Joint Sitting provides an opportunity for the President to reflect on progress made, highlight key achievements, flag challenges, and outline government's policy direction and programme of action for the year ahead.

During SONA 2026, President Ramaphosa is expected to outline interventions for the coming financial year, deliberating on South Africa's domestic priorities, as well as the country's continental and international relations.

The State of the Nation Address remains an important national milestone, reinforcing the strength and resilience of South Africa's constitutional democratic system.

The Address will take place at 19h00 at Cape Town City Hall in the Western Cape. - SAnews.gov.za