South Africa: King Misuzulu Warns Orphans Not to 'Force Themselves' On Other Mothers

King Misuzulu warned orphans not to force themselves on other people's mothers and claim adoption at a royal palace event.

Prince Simakade filed Constitutional Court papers claiming traditional adoption by Queen Mantfombi to challenge King Misuzulu for the Zulu throne.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini warned orphans against claiming adoption by other people's mothers at a recent gathering at Mashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Although King Misuzulu did not mention names, regiments and royal family members laughed and called out the name of Prince Simakade kaZwelithini.

"We all know that in Zulu there's no orphans in our tradition. If your mother dies, you will never be regarded as an orphan because there are other mothers in the family who will look after you," King Misuzulu said.

"But let me warn that there must be no orphan who will force himself or herself to the mother of another person and later claim to be adopted. Please don't dare to do that."

Prince Simakade is the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. He is challenging King Misuzulu for the throne at the Constitutional Court.

Prince Simakade claims he was traditionally adopted by Queen Mantfombi kaSobhuza, who was King Misuzulu's mother.

In November last year, Prince Simakade filed papers at the Constitutional Court together with Prince Mbonisi, a brother of the late king.

They want the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment handed down by Judge JA Zondi on 6 October 2025 to be set aside.

Prince Simakade argues that Zondi made two legal errors. One was the concept of res judicata, which deals with making a ruling on a matter already settled by another court.

Prince Simakade says he was never involved in the 2022 litigation heard by Judge Isaac Madondo of the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal.