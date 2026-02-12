South Africa: Gauteng to Enforce 'Soft' Water Restrictions - South African News Briefs - February 12, 2025

Gauteng to Enforce 'Soft' Water Restrictions

Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo has said that Gauteng will introduce soft water restrictions in areas already facing supply problems to prevent a system collapse, reports EWN. The measures will apply in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. Mahlobo, joined by Minister Pemmy Majodina, Premier Panyaza Lesufi and other officials, said load shifting will be used to move water from stable reservoirs to those that need support.

Seven Killed in N2 Multi-Vehicle Crash

Seven people, including a minor, died in a three-vehicle crash on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside eQonce in the Eastern Cape, reports SABC News. The victims were declared dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Grey Hospital for treatment. Authorities say a bakkie carrying six passengers hit the side of a small car and then collided with another bakkie. Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says a culpable homicide case has been opened and urged motorists to be extra cautious to prevent further tragedies.

Durban Heatwave Strains Water Supply

Soaring temperatures in Durban have pushed up water use and placed heavy strain on eThekwini’s water network, reports SABC News. The eThekwini Municipality said that the high demand is placing a significant strain on the water distribution network. Mayor Cyril Xaba has said that the situation is not a crisis but has urged residents to use water sparingly during the heatwave to avoid shortages. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 weather warning of heavy downpours, damaging winds, and excessive lightning accompanied by hail. Areas that could be affected include eThekwini, Ray Nkonyeni, Greater Kokstad, and Underberg.

