Madagascar: Cyclone Kills Dozens, Causes Widespread Damage

Authorities said at least 31 people have been killed with several still missing. Its estimated some 250,000 people have been impacted by Tropical Cyclone Gezani.

Local authorities in Madagascar on Wednesday said that at least 31 people have been killed by a tropical cyclone.

The National Office for Risk Management and Civil Protection (BNGRC) said a number of people were still missing and that at least 36 people were injured.

Tropical Cyclone Gezani swept across the island packing speeds of up to 270 kilometers an hour (167 miles an hour) the BNGRC said.

Majority of deaths reported in Toamasina

The agency said that 29 of the deaths were recorded in Toamasina on the island's second-largest city.

In the aftermath of the weather system, 6,870 people were displaced, while a total 250,406 were classified as disaster victims, the BNGRC said.

In the Atsinanana region where Toamasina is located, around 75% of the infrastructure was damaged or destroyed.

President Michael Randrianirina — who took power in a military coup in October — visited Toamasina to survey damage and meet residents.

Videos posted on social media showed flooded neighborhoods and widespread damage.

"It’s devastation. Roofs have been blown away, walls have collapsed, power poles are down, and trees have been uprooted. It looks like a catastrophic landscape," resident Michel told the AP news agency.

Where tropical Cyclone Gezani is expected next

Weather forecasts showed Gezani was expected to move into the channel between Madagascar and Africa's east coast on Thursday.

There were warnings that the weather system may strengthen again into a tropical cyclone and make its way back toward Madagascar's southwest coast next week.

Gezani is the second cyclone to hit Madagascar this year and comes 10 days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 and displaced over 31,000 people, according to the UN's humanitarian office.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez