Sudan: Civilians and Aid Operations Under Fire As Sudan Airstrikes Intensify

Escalating aerial attacks in Sudan are killing children, damaging schools and striking United Nations facilities, placing civilians and humanitarian workers at growing risk, the UN warned on Wednesday.

Two children were reportedly killed and 13 others injured in a drone strike on a mosque in Al-Rahad, North Kordofan, where all the victims were students at the adjoining school. The attack came just hours after a primary school in Dilling, South Kordofan, was hit, with further injuries reported.

WFP warehouse hit

The warehouse of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in the South Kordofan capital, Kadugli, also was struck by suspected rockets, significantly damaging buildings and mobile storage units.

Recent days have also seen drone strikes reported in other parts of South Kordofan, North Kordofan and West Kordofan states, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

Strikes have occurred close to key supply routes linking the city of El Obeid in North Kordofan to Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan, and this is endangering civilians, including humanitarian workers.

Not a target

"The fact that we have to reiterate almost every day that civilians and civilian infrastructure, places of worship, schools and hospitals cannot and should not be targeted is a tragedy into itself," he said.

"Yet, we have to remind the parties of this almost every day and that they need to respect international humanitarian law."

Meanwhile, the UN and partners continue their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people.

The war between the national army and former allies-turned-rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - which erupted in April 2023 - has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with some 30 million people in need of assistance.

Aid convoy breakthrough

Mr. Dujarric said a multi-agency UN convoy made up of 41 trucks carrying nearly 800 metric tonnes of food and other essential supplies departed El Obeid for Kadugli on Tuesday, marking a significant breakthrough along a previously closed route.

In South Kordofan, humanitarians have distributed nearly 600 metric tonnes of food to nearly 70,000 people, but the continued arrival of families fleeing their homes is depleting what limited stocks are available.

More than 115,000 people have been displaced across the Kordofan region since late October, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Diplomatic concern

The UN and four other organizations working to promote political dialogue in Sudan voiced grave concern at the continued escalation of the conflict in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Quintet - which comprises the African Union (AU), East African bloc IGAD, the League of Arab States (LAS), the European Union (EU) and the UN - expressed particular alarm over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Kordofan region and Blue Nile state.

The statement highlighted the urgent need for action, citing:

· Deadly drone strikes and tightening sieges around population centres

· Attacks on hospitals, schools and humanitarian assets

· Widespread displacement and severe constraints on humanitarian access

· Direct attacks on humanitarian aid convoys

Protect civilians, allow aid access

The Quintet recalled the horrors that occurred in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, "and the repeated warnings issued ahead of those atrocities that went unheeded with devastating consequences for civilians".

The city was under siege by the RSF for more than a year during which crimes such as rapes, executions, mass killings, attacks on displacement were committed.

"The Quintet insists that civilians must no longer bear the cost of ongoing hostilities," the statement said.

"Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, international humanitarian law must be respected, and safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to all areas in need must be ensured."

Ramadan plea

The partners also emphasised the need for coordinated international efforts to de-escalate the conflict and halt the flow of weapons and fighters sustaining the violence.

Ahead of Islam's holy month of Ramadan, they urged all concerned "to seize the opportunity presented by ongoing efforts to broker a humanitarian truce and to immediately deescalate hostilities, to prevent further loss of life and enable life-saving assistance."