South Africa: Khampepe Commission - Presidents Mbeki and Zuma Have Moral Obligation to Disclose What They Know

Legal representatives for families of victims of apartheid crimes, who have accused the National Prosecuting Authority of delaying prosecutions, have begged former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki to return to the inquiry.

In his opening address to the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 11 February, Advocate Howard Varney, for the families of victims of apartheid-era crimes, said former presidents Zuma and Mbeki were "under a moral obligation" to disclose what they knew about the matters that were being probed.

"We call on them to return to this inquiry," he said.

Zuma and Mbeki previously brought applications, first for the recusal of evidence leader, Advocate Ishmael Semenya, and a second for retired Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe to recuse herself. Both bids failed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mbeki's complaint was supported by former ministers Ronnie Kasrils, Brigitte Mabandla, Thoko Didiza and Charles Nqakula.

Zuma has, in the meantime, filed another application, this time with the high court, again seeking Khampepe's recusal.

Mbeki has indicated that he aims to follow suit, Varney said.

"The families take the view that this eleventh-hour application is aimed at derailing the commissions proceedings," he said.

Political obstruction

The inquiry was established in May 2025 by presidential proclamation to investigate, among other matters, political interference and obstruction in the post-Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

It was under the threat of legal action that President Cyril Ramaphosa had "changed...