South Africa: Pa Crushes DA to Bag Its Third George Seat, IFP Sees Off ANC to Retain Umzumbe Ward in KZN

The Patriotic Alliance easily picked off a DA-held seat in in the Western Cape to win its third seat in George in 2026, while the IFP retained a marginal seat in uMzumbe in the Ugu district of southern KwaZulu-Natal, in the first KZN by-election of 2026.

Western Cape

Ward 16 (New Dawn Park) George, Garden Route: PA 65% (22%) DA 34% (46%) ANC <1% (1%) TRUTH <1%

The setting: New Dawn Park is the eastern part of Pacaltsdorp. It sits next to the township of Thembalethu and is separated from it by the Skaapkoprivier. Ward 16 is south of the George town centre, below the N2 national road.

The 2023 by-election: Theresa Jeyi, the incumbent and former Good councillor, stood in the ward again, this time for the DA.

Jeyi retained her seat with a 512-vote margin between her and the next-best party, the PA. The PA jumped from fourth place to runner-up with a 22% haul. Good went from first to third, edging out the local Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI), as both received 15% of the vote.

The 2024 provincial election: The DA came first with 52%, followed by the PA on 38%. The ANC was a distant third with 4%. The EFF derived little benefit from the PBI partnership, coming in fourth with 2%, just ahead of Good, also on 2%. It is clear that the bulk of the former Good and PBI voters moved to the PA, with a minority breaking for the...