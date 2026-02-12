South Africa: How a Flower Can Help Prevent Abuse or Suicide Among Children in SA's High-Violence Areas

opinion

The Plant Play programme, which enables children to have play time that is fun as well as fulfilling by encouraging them to grow a flower, has the ability to change their lives, as well as those of their families and communities.

In communities shaped by violence, surrounded by conflict and instability, in homes under financial distress, and in schools carrying challenges far beyond education, children often grow up having to manage life on their own.

Our nervous systems are not fully mature until about the age of 25. From early childhood, neural pathways supporting emotional regulation and cognitive development are still forming, while the prefrontal cortex, responsible for decision-making, impulse control and risk assessment is among the last areas to develop.

What happens when a child's nervous system must learn to survive before they are able to dream?

Fear, anger and sadness often leave children confused and insecure, without the skills or space to process these emotions. Feelings are ignored or suppressed and what's frequently mistaken for coping is simply survival. Children are asked to identify with being abused, suicidal, depressed or anxious, in order to get support. However, many children actively avoid this terminology, because it carries stigma and shame.

Our behaviour as adults is often shaped by childhood experiences. Abuse, neglect, dysfunction and chronic fear experienced in our early developmental years can surface later as violence towards others, disengagement, self-harm and unhealthy habits. This shapes the society we live...