South Africa: Buying a Breach - - the Multimillion-Rand Blind Spot in SA Dealmaking

opinion

Mergers in South Africa often overlook cyber due diligence, risking undisclosed liabilities and hidden costs that can significantly impact the acquired organisation's value and security posture.

The uncomfortable truth in any merger or acquisition is that you are not just buying an organisation's future cash flows; you are buying its history. That includes the risks it has recorded, the risks it has ignored, and, most dangerously, the risks it doesn't even know it is carrying.

In South Africa, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity is already governed by a rigorous compliance framework. From the Companies Act and Competition Act to BBBEE considerations and labour obligations, due diligence is a multidisciplinary exercise that local boards take seriously. Yet, a critical component is frequently treated as an afterthought: cyber due diligence.

Post-Steinhoff, governance, solvency and operational controls have rightly become non-negotiables for South African investors and boards. However, cyber risk does not present itself like a debt schedule or a disputed contract. It hides in the shadows of an organisation's infrastructure -- in loose identity controls, forgotten administrator accounts, unsupported software and unmanaged endpoints.

For acquirers, the danger is that traditional financial and legal due diligence often fails to uncover these toxic assets until the deal is signed and the networks are connected.

The visibility deficit

The primary challenge is a lack of visibility. Many organisations simply do not...