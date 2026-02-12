South Africa: Ramaphosa Must Reconcile Economic Gains With SA's Harsh Reality in His SONA

11 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Grootes

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address, his most important task will be to link the recent good economic news with the lived experience of so many in South Africa.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium in Cape Town on Thursday night to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona), he will do so from a relatively strong position.

Inside the ANC, he appears to face no challengers brave enough to stick their necks out in public.

In the government, he has shown himself to be almost indispensable to the coalition. His apparent lack of interest in the Budget last year nearly led to the coalition falling, but his intervention with other leaders after the Budget heralded a new era for his government.

South Africa's economy is now in a better position than at any time in the last decade.

Despite serious problems at some power stations, Eskom has put an end to load shedding. S&P Global has upgraded our rating. We were taken off the Financial Action Task Force grey list in record time. Our economy is growing. Interest rates have been cut and, perhaps most important of all, inflation is still coming down.

All of this could allow Ramaphosa to survey the scene around him and tell the millions of people who will watch the Sona on TikTok in a minibus on Friday morning...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

