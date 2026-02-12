Kenya: Oburu to Rally Coast Delegates On Uda Talks, After Sifuna Ouster

Nairobi — ODM Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga is slated to preside over a series of consultative forum in the Coast region,a day after effecting sweeping changes in the party leadership.

A high-stakes National Executice Commitee Meeting oustef Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna over claims he no longer aligns with the party's goals.

The party top organ further directed Oburu to prioritise pre-election talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance, and initiate the process of moving out of the Azimio Coalition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

An itinerary released by ODM Director of Communications Phillip Etale, says Oburu and the Party leadership will hold engagements in Lamu, Witu and Garsen of Thursday February 12, 2026.

Linda Ground Consultative Forums will be held in Magarini, Pwani University and Mariakani on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The ODM leaders are expected in Taveta, Voi, and Ukunda on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The meetings dubbed Linda Ground are meant to gather views on whether ODM should enter pre-coalition talks with UDA.

Sifuna and a section of legislators have been branded "rebels" for questioning the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2025 between President Ruto and ODM Founder the Late Raila Odinga.

The rift has been widening between ODM leaders firmly backing broad based government arrangement and those warning that the arrangement could alienate the party's base and blur its ideological identity.

The tension has been particularly visible in recent weeks, with rival ODM leaders issuing contradictory public statements on the party's relationship with the government.