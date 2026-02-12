Kenya: Suspected Cyber-Fraudster Arraigned Over Sh11.4 Million Microfinance Heist

12 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A suspected cyber-fraudster was yesterday arraigned in court and charged with orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that siphoned off 11.4 million Shillings from a leading microfinance institution.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the action follows a formal complaint lodged by the Microfinance institution, detailing a shocking incident that occurred on July 16, 2025.

On that day, a total of thirty-eight fraudulent transactions were executed through the institutions System, resulting in a loss of 11.4 Million Shillings.

The middle-aged suspect faced multiple serious charges, including Unauthorised Access to a Computer System, Computer Fraud, and Money Laundering.

He entered a plea of not guilty to all twenty counts.

The court granted him bail, allowing his release on a bond of Sh1,500,000 or a cash bail of Sh500,000.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.