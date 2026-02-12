Rwanda: Ama G the Black On Tough Gang - 'I Can't Be One of Them'

Rapper Amani Hakizimana, known as Ama G The Black, has clarified that, while he is open to collaborating with the legendary hip hop crew Tough Gang, he would never join them as a member.

Tough Gang, widely regarded as one of the best rap crews in Rwandan music history, originally consisted of five members namely Fire Man, Green P, Bull Dogg, Jay Polly (RIP), and P Fla.

In 2025, P Fla claimed that Ama G The Black had asked to become the sixth member of the group--but the rapper quickly dismissed the allegation.

"If it's a music project, we can do it. If it's a concert, we can perform together. But I can't be part of the group you're talking about," Ama G The Black said.

He added that only Jay Polly (RIP) knows the truth about what P Fla said.

"The only person who could answer that question is not alive. So I prefer not to answer," he explained.

"But he said that I asked to join based on what? Who did I ask to join? The only person who would help me answer the question you asked in not there. So I prefer not to answer," the rapper claimed.

Ama G The Black rose to fame in 2012 with his controversial single Uruhinja, which almost landed him in jail. The debut track initially failed to make a mark on local charts, but he gradually built his reputation. His 2013 release Ndamukunda became a turning point, earning him widespread recognition.

That same year, he won the Best Upcoming Artist and Best Hip-Hop Artist awards at the Salax Awards and was a top 10 finalist in the fourth edition of the Primus Guma Guma Superstar competition.

In February 2015, he released his second album, Nyabarongo, at the University of Rwanda in Huye District. The 10-track album featured hits such as Mana Yange, Ibyabana, and Nyabarongo.

Outside of music, Ama G The Black is also a professional electrical engineer, specializing in refrigerator repair.