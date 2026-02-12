Rwanda: Uwitonze Drops 23 Points As APR Outplay Inspire Generation

Shooting guard Justin Uwitonze scored game high 23 points as APR started their title defense with a dominant 119-50 win over newcomers Inspire Generation in their first game of the Rwanda Basketball League at Petit Stade on Wednesday night

Chris Ruta and Israel Otobo contributed 19 and 16 points respectively to the win while, on the other side, Flexible Niyoyambere (14) and King Ariel Uwishema (13) led the scoring for Inspire Generation.

APR imposed their dominance from the very beginning of the game, winning the first quarter 24-11 and the second 27-13 as they opened an 11-point lead with 51-40 at the break.

James Maye Jr's men carried on the momentum in the second half, taking the third quarter 29-11 and the fourth 39-15 to walk away with 119-50 victory.

Meanwhile, RSSB Tigers also started the new season on a positive note, beating Kepler 85-62, while Patriots edged Azomco 100-66.

Action continues Saturday, February 14, when Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Azomco go head-to-head while, in both men's and women's league games.

All the matchups will take place at Petit Stade.