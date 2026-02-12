Nigeria: Remo APC Leaders Endorse Gov Abiodun for Senate Ahead 2027

press release

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Remo Division of Ogun East Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as their preferred candidate for the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was made during a well-attended meeting of party leaders on Tuesday, where stakeholders across the division urged the governor to contest the Ogun East Senatorial seat.

Moving the motion, Mr Muri Awolaja, an apex leader of the party from Sagamu Local Government Area, described Governor Abiodun as an achiever and a true son of Remoland and Ogun East, noting that he is eminently qualified to represent the district at the National Assembly. The motion was seconded by a former Chairperson of Remo North Local Government Area, Dapo Odunsi.

Speaking in support, council chairpersons in the zone -- Muyiwa Sodade of Remo North and Jamiu Asimi of Ikenne Local Government -- called on the governor to heed the call of the people.

"We are at the grassroots and we can confidently say that the good people of Remoland and indeed Ogun East are waiting for you to represent them in the Senate from 2027. This is our way of appreciating the remarkable work you have done as governor," Asimi said.

The formal endorsement was subsequently announced by a member of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), Mr Kola Ogunjobi, in the presence of prominent APC leaders, including the Ogun East APC Chairperson, Mr Adeleke Adedoyin; apex leader, Otunba Dapo Osho; Hon Sikiru Awosipe; Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya; Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Mrs Ayotunde Lawal; SUBEB Chairperson, Olalekan Ifede; Special Adviser on Political Matters, Apagun Biyi Adeleye; Hon Koye Ijaduoye; Hon Ganiu Odufuwa (OGO); Hon Segun Ogunleye; Muda Odukale; and the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications, Dare Odufowokan, among others.

Mr Ogunjobi said the leaders reached the decision after extensive deliberations on the state of the party and a careful appraisal of the Abiodun administration.

"Governor Dapo Abiodun's performance in governance and development has exceeded expectations. His achievements across infrastructure, education, security, housing, industry, investment and social welfare make him the ideal candidate to represent Ogun East in the Senate," he said.

He noted that the governor has constructed over 1,600 kilometres of roads within six years, completed the Gateway International Airport, and implemented reforms that have attracted over 70 per cent of Nigeria's new manufacturing companies to Ogun State.

"If he has done this much as governor, bringing him home to represent Ogun East will deliver even greater dividends for Remoland and the entire district," Mr Ogunjobi added.

Party officials from the three local government areas, including chairmen, vice chairmen and secretaries, were also present and pledged full mobilisation and grassroots support to ensure victory should the governor declare his interest.

They said Remo Division is proud of Mr Abiodun's achievements and resolved to spearhead the push for his emergence as APC candidate for the Ogun East Senatorial District in 2027.