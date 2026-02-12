South Africa: Crackdown On Scholar Transport Exposes Compliance Failures

Worn tyres, defective brakes, overloading and drivers without valid licenses are just some of the worrying non-compliance issues authorities discovered during a crackdown on the scholar transport sector in Johannesburg.

A major enforcement campaign by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department - following the horrific Vereeniging crash which killed 14 scholars - found a troubling pattern of neglect that continues to put children's lives at risk on the city and province's roads.

The JMPD has intensified its enforcement operations targeting scholar transport vehicles to ensure the safety of learners being ferried to and from schools. This follows a significant multidisciplinary operation conducted in Alexandra on Friday, 30 January 2026, which resulted in the impoundment of dozens of unroadworthy vehicles.

During the early morning operation, JMPD officers stopped and inspected numerous vehicles, resulting in the impoundment of approximately 60 vehicles, including both scholar transport and public transport vehicles. JMPD said the vehicles were found to be in direct violation of the National Land Transport Act and the National Road Traffic Act, raising serious concerns about the standards under which some operators continue to function.

Key findings from the operation revealed a combination of mechanical, administrative and safety-related failures. Officers identified vehicles operating with smooth or worn tyres, defective braking systems and faulty or non-functional lights - mechanical hazards that significantly increase the risk of accidents, particularly during peak traffic hours and bad weather conditions.

Equally concerning was the level of administrative non-compliance uncovered. Several drivers were found operating without valid Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs), while many vehicles displayed expired license discs. Under South African law, a PrDP is mandatory for anyone transporting passengers for reward, particularly vulnerable groups such as schoolchildren.

The operation also exposed severe safety risks, including the overloading of learners beyond legally permitted limits. In some cases, children were found travelling in vehicles with non-functional seatbelts, broken door handles and inadequate seating - conditions that offer little to no protection in the event of a collision.

Authorities have described the high level of non-compliance as deeply alarming. "This remains a grave concern for the (JMPD). We cannot allow 'moving coffins' to transport our most vulnerable citizens," JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said following the operation. The JMPD stressed that the enforcement actions were not isolated incidents but formed part of a sustained provincial effort to clean up the scholar transport industry.

However, a spokesman for the Scholar Transport Association said the continuing delays in the issuing and renewal of operating permits were forcing drivers into the impossible position where they have no choice but to work without valid documentation.

"This exposes them to fines, arrests and constant harassment from law enforcement. Until permit backlogs are resolved and meaningful assistance is provided to improve vehicle safety, these challenges will persist and place both operators and scholars at risk," the official said.

For many parents, scholar transport is not a luxury but a necessity, particularly in densely populated areas such as Alexandra, where schools are often located far from residential areas. However, law enforcement officials warn that convenience cannot come at the cost of safety.

The JMPD has emphasised that it continues to work in close coordination with the Gauteng Traffic Police and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport to conduct regular inspections across the province. These joint operations are aimed at identifying non-compliant operators, removing unsafe vehicles from the road and ensuring that only roadworthy vehicles with properly licensed drivers are allowed to transport learners.

Despite ongoing enforcement, authorities acknowledge that compliance remains a persistent challenge. Economic pressures, informal operations and a lack of regulation within parts of the sector have contributed to the problem. However, officials maintain that these factors cannot excuse putting children's lives in danger.

As part of its broader safety campaign, JMPD has urged parents to play a more active role in ensuring their children's safety. Parents are encouraged to verify that drivers are in possession of valid Professional Driving Permits, check that vehicles display valid license discs and conduct basic visual inspections of tyres and seatbelts. Parents are also advised to ensure that vehicles are not overloaded before allowing their children to board.

Fihla reiterated their commitment to removing non-compliant vehicles from the road, even if it caused temporary disruption. "The JMPD remains committed to ensuring that every learner reaches school and returns home safely. We will continue to pull non-compliant vehicles off the road until total compliance is achieved," said Fihla.

As schools reopen and traffic volumes increase, authorities have warned that enforcement operations will continue across Johannesburg and the broader Gauteng province.