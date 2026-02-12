South Africa: Media Statement - Joint Committee On Ethics and Members' Interests Calls for Written Submissions On Executive Members' Ethics Act

press release

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests invites stakeholders and interested persons to submit written submissions on the Executive Members' Ethics Act, 1998 (Act No 82 of 1998): Amendment of the Executive Ethics Code.

See the "Draft Proclamation 2025 by the President of the Republic: Amendment of the Executive Ethics Code of Proclamation No. 41, published in Government Gazette No. 21399, dated 28 July 2000, in terms of section 2(1) of the Executive Members' Ethics Act, 1998 (Act no. 82 of 1998).

Written submissions must be received by no later than 17:00 on 25 March 2026 and must be e-mailed to registrar@parliament.gov.za

The current Draft Proclamation 2025 - Executive Ethics Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests is available at https://tinyurl.com/4ve6xxnt