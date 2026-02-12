Namibia: Top Score Tourney Launched for 26th Year

One of the longest-running sporting events in Namibia, the Top Score Seven-a-Side football tournament, was launched for the 26th year on Tuesday evening.

Although its meant to be a social soccer tournament catering for Namibian businesses and companies, it is fiercely contested and has been growing steadily since its inception in 2001.

Since then it has been held each year, growing in numbers and participating teams, and this year will see a record 72 teams competing in eight groups.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As usual, the tournament will be held at Ramblers Sport Club, kicking off this weekend, and will be held for the next five weekends until the finals on 13 and 14 March.

Tournament organiser Cynthea Balzar at the event said the tournament has grown steadily over the years.

"The tournament started on a very small scale in 2001 when we only had 16 teams. I remember, everyone said it would not work and would not stand the test of time, but now, 26 years on, we already have 72 teams on board," she said.

"We're kicking off again on Friday night, and I think all the teams and their supporters are really looking forward to having an enjoyable tournament," she said.

Balzar said good organisation, a loyal sponsor, and teamwork had contributed to the tournament's success.

"It's been well organised, and we also had the backup of our sponsor who was always on board and gave a long-term commitment to the tournament. But it is also teamwork and what's happening behind the scenes and on the field each weekend," she said.

Top Score announced a sponsorship amount of N$135 400 for this year's tournament -- mostly towards logistical costs.

The winning team will receive N$15 000 and the runners-up N$8 000, while the third and fourth-placed teams will receive N$5 000 and N$2 000, respectively.

"It's become sort of a culture and a tradition where we mark our calendars and we know we are going to have the seven-a-side tournament at the beginning of the year," Namib Mills brand manager Diego Talaya said.

"It has grown into something more than just a tournament -- it's something people and companies look forward to and use as an opportunity for team building," he said.

"Some social teams come and play as friends and others just put a team together and hope to win some prize money. It's such a great thing to see for us as a brand -- to bring people together and just have fun."